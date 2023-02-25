Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 148,563 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,563 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cboe Global Markets worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $129.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

