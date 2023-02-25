Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 21,714 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,714 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Masco worth $19,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,417,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Masco by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Masco by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,646,000 after purchasing an additional 69,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 126,411 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,357 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,770 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Stories

