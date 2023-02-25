LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,174 shares during the period. LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 25.11% of LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF worth $32,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LSAF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.71. 27,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,961. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $34.68.

Get LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF alerts:

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.