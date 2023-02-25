LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) is Redwood Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 20.08% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF worth $18,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 90,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 62,811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,420,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 36,450 shares during the period.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DYLD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,297. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25.

