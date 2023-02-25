LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Morgan Stanley

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LZ. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.
LZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. 1,457,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,403. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.74. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
