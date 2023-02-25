LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Morgan Stanley

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LZ. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

LZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. 1,457,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,403. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.74. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 487.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 176,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

