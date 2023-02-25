Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on April 14th

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Leggett & Platt has a payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.1%.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $34.34 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEG. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

