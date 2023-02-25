LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.60 million-$45.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.93 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.20 EPS.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

