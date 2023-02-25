LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.3-178.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.30 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.20 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. 203,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,709. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $56.38.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 53.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Amundi boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.