Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.76

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $5.51. Leonardo shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 4,341 shares.

Separately, UBS Group cut Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

