Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 353.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 15.4% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $88.46 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $148.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 0.39.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

