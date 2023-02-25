Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Liberty Global Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $21.23. 1,655,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Liberty Global by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 99,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

