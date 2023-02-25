Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Life Storage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.75-$6.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of LSI traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,064. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.85.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 116.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Life Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

