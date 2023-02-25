Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. Life Storage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.75-$6.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.20.

Life Storage Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LSI traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.31. 1,394,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,064. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

