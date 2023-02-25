Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Trading Down 4.7%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 1,110,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,068,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZEV shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $6.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Lightning eMotors Stock Down 4.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.86.
Lightning eMotors Company Profile
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
