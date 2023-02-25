Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Trading Down 4.7%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 1,110,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,068,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZEV shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $6.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,474 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 506.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89,155 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

