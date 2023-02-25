Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,466 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $165.91 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $176.52. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.21.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

