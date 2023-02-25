LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

LINKBANCORP has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNKB opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. LINKBANCORP has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.65.

LNKB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of LINKBANCORP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens cut shares of LINKBANCORP to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, Director David H. Koppenhaver purchased 102,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $800,022.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 396,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,160.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNKB. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,934,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

