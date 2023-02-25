Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.44. Lipocine shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 177,518 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.