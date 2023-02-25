Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.44. Lipocine shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 177,518 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LPCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Lipocine Stock Down 4.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.88.
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.
