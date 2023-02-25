Liquity USD (LUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $230.57 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $230.57 million and $3.03 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.00428076 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,540.79 or 0.28356551 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 230,075,010 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

