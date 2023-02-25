Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $20,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $68,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.20.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $257.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.08.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

