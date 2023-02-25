Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Trading Up 2.1%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). 4,216,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 958,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Live Company Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of £6.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.19.

About Live Company Group

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Models and Sets, Tours and Trails, and Sports and Entertainment. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

