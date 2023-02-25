LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. LKQ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $57.55. 1,614,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. LKQ has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,488,681 shares in the company, valued at $141,680,609.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.