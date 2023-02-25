Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Raised to GBX 58 at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.47 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,791,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281,593 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159,110 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,095,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,940 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

