Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Raised to GBX 58 at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.38.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.47 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.
