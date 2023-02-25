Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.47 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 203.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,791,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,615,000 after buying an additional 17,281,593 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after buying an additional 13,150,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after buying an additional 8,159,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $10,095,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,595,000 after buying an additional 4,570,940 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.