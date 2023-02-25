LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 549.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 244,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 206,726 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE GXO opened at $48.67 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. BNP Paribas cut GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.41.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.