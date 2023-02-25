LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 549.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 244,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 206,726 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GXO opened at $48.67 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. BNP Paribas cut GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.41.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

