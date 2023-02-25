LMR Partners LLP Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,164,000 after purchasing an additional 51,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $107.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average is $110.52. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.