LMR Partners LLP Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879,807 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.95% of Aries I Acquisition worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAM. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aries I Acquisition by 32.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 630,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aries I Acquisition by 16.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 39,142 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aries I Acquisition by 13.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Aries I Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAM opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Aries I Acquisition Company Profile

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

