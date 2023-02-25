LMR Partners LLP Has $2.60 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

LMR Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90,121 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $134.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.65.

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.