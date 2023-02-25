LMR Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,100 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 916.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BLCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

