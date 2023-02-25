LMR Partners LLP Sells 34,302 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,302 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $38.73 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on XENE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.