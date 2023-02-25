LMR Partners LLP Sells 5,820 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

LMR Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.43 and a 200 day moving average of $138.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

