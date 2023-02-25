Loblaw Companies Limited (L) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on April 1st

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$119.63 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$97.37 and a 12-month high of C$126.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$116.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$138.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50. In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$1,635,537.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,995,455.50. Company insiders own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

