Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Increased to C$140.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$124.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $75.28 and a 12-month high of $95.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.78.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

