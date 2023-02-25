Lowland Investment (LON:LWI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $123.06

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.06 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 122.50 ($1.48). Lowland Investment shares last traded at GBX 124.75 ($1.50), with a volume of 255,347 shares changing hands.
Lowland Investment Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.74. The company has a market cap of £343.14 million, a P/E ratio of -529.17 and a beta of 1.10.
Lowland Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowland Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,500.00%.
Insider Activity
Lowland Investment Company Profile
Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
