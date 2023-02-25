Lowland Investment (LON:LWI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $123.06

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.06 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 122.50 ($1.48). Lowland Investment shares last traded at GBX 124.75 ($1.50), with a volume of 255,347 shares changing hands.

Lowland Investment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.74. The company has a market cap of £343.14 million, a P/E ratio of -529.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Lowland Investment alerts:

Lowland Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowland Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,500.00%.

Insider Activity

Lowland Investment Company Profile

In related news, insider Tom Walker purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £29,760 ($35,838.15). Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.