Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform Overweight

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) from an underperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LUN. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised shares of Lundin Mining from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.08.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of LUN opened at C$8.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

Lundin Mining Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.