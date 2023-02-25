LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $130.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $99.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LYB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.11.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $96.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,992 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after acquiring an additional 851,055 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

