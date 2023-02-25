Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.39

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $10.86. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 26,584 shares changing hands.
Macatawa Bank Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 31.68%.
Institutional Trading of Macatawa Bank
Macatawa Bank Company Profile
Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macatawa Bank (MCBC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.