Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.39

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $10.86. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 26,584 shares changing hands.

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Institutional Trading of Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 193,151 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,122,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the period. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

