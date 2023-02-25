Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,548,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,549 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $290,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,348. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.62. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,731.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,731.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,143 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,205. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.