Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,032 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $277,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,871.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $45.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,476.73. The stock had a trading volume of 383,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,447. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,528.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1,552.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

