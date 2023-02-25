Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,407,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,582 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.87% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $249,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on INSP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,045. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $282.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -159.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $170,666.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,415.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,441,298 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

