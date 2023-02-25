Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,294,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,920 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $400,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.90. 6,299,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average is $76.23. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.66%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.