Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $268.44 Million Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,328 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.67% of ShockWave Medical worth $268,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,011,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $964,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.22.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.46. The stock had a trading volume of 531,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,185. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The company’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,998.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Sainz sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $139,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,678 shares of company stock worth $11,862,603. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

