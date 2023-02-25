Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $493.88 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,798 shares during the quarter. VeriSign accounts for 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.68% of VeriSign worth $493,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

VRSN stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.38. 640,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.55 and a 200-day moving average of $195.76. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total transaction of $400,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,569,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $612,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,972.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total transaction of $400,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,444 shares in the company, valued at $134,569,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,345 shares of company stock worth $16,643,830 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

