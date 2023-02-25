Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $810.46 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,688 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of UnitedHealth Group worth $810,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $7.36 on Friday, hitting $484.33. 2,940,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,485. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

