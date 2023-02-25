Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,453 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $198,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 52.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,380,000 after purchasing an additional 801,054 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 170.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 107,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 67,546 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 17.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 594,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,612. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $74.54. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

