Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 130,310 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130,310 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $238,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 99,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 72.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at $85,861,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at $85,861,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,605 shares of company stock worth $60,475,175. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $11.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $483.06. 372,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,740. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.35. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

