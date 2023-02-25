Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 407,089 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 407,089 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.89% of Arista Networks worth $307,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after acquiring an additional 935,484 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,594,000 after buying an additional 672,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arista Networks by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,917,000 after buying an additional 610,950 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 800,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after buying an additional 584,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Arista Networks by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,652,000 after buying an additional 553,782 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

NYSE ANET traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $279,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,703,337.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $279,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,703,337.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,362,695. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

