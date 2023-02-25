Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 942,014 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,617,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 942,014 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $473,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. 6,312,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,484. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

