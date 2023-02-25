Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,032,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 158,662 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up about 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $563,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 451.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 456,688 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 328.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 278,701 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $44,063,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 28.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,011,000 after acquiring an additional 164,128 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.16 and a 200 day moving average of $305.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

