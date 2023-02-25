Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,598,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,669 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Alibaba Group worth $207,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Shares of BABA traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.00. 36,174,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,716,924. The company has a market capitalization of $235.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

