Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 165,975 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Northrop Grumman worth $508,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.8 %

NOC stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.91. 629,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,111. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $393.34 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.